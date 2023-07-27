Island-Livermore Bridge repairs underwayRepairs to the Island-Livermore Bridge, located on Kentucky Highway 431 over the Green and Rough rivers, began Monday with work scheduled to be finished within 30 days of the start date, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Temporary traffic signals will be used while the bridge deck is repaired. Two locations on the bridge deck are to be repaired.
For traffic advisories and alerts via email or text, visit public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new and look for the list of District 2 counties.
Traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 2 counties are also available at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict2.
‘Meet the Cougars’ planned for Aug. 3The “Meet the Cougars” event for the 2023 fall sports will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at McLean County High School.
Come out and meet the athletes from the middle and high school for band, football, volleyball, soccer, golf and cheerleading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.