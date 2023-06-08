Make a Note
‘Ohio River Heritage: Boats, Floods and Dams’At 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, Eddie Price will do a presentation on “Ohio River Heritage: Boats, Floods and Dams” at the McLean Co. History Museum, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.
The public is invited for this free event.
Snacks will follow the program.
Call 270-499-5033 for more information.
Livermore Trails Day
The third annual Livermore Trails Day in Livermore will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Riverfront Park Pavilion Trailhead.
The event will feature an eight-mile paddle adventure on the Rough River, or a self-launch on the Green River, with free shuttle service provided. There will be guided county cycling tours, with 17-mile, 30-mile and 43-mile options. There will also be hiking opportunities, with a four-mile route through the city that will leave the pavilion at 9 a.m., in addition to the river walk and nature trail.
The event will also include local businesses and talents, including Seaside Food Truck and Hotdog Hunnies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buck Creek Baptist Church choir singing at 10:30 a.m., Joe Christian and the Flying Penguin Praise Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Moon River Coffee Bar and Midnight Momma Sweets.
Kayak rentals will be provided by Yak Man Kayak. To rent a kayak for the event call 270-499-4440.
Registration for the event will be from 7 to 8 a.m., with trail walks starting at 7:30 a.m.
