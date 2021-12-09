The Island Masonic Lodge #743 will be having a community breakfast Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7-10 a.m. Everyone is invited and donations are happily accepted. The location is 325 Adams Ave., across from Island City Hall.
McLean County students will be helping families in need with a can food drive for a community service project from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off canned goods at the following locations: Cameron’s Foodliner (both locations), Jay’s Drive-In, McLean County Library, Big Oak General Store, B.F. Evans and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
Christmas for Kids will take place from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 8-11 a.m. Dec 11 at the back storage garage at McLean County Public Schools District Office, 410 Kentucky 136 E. in Calhoun. The event is open to families living in McLean County and/or students that are attending a McLean County School and must be between birth to 19 years old (as long as the student is still attending and enrolled). Photo identification will be required, with the most recent address or proof of residence in McLean County. Registration will end on Dec. 3.
Interested parties can contact Family Resource Center at 270-273-0065, Youth Services Center at 270-273-5191 or 270-273-9642, or Li-Heap Heating Assistance of the McLean County Health Department at 270-273-3355. If parents or guardians have special circumstances that require someone other than yourself to pick up for the child or student, you must contact the Family Resource Center or Youth Services Center no later than Dec. 8. No distribution will occur after Dec. 11.
Residents are able to donate nonperishable food items and toys for Toys for Tots at multiple drop-off locations throughout the county: NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, Foe Family Farm in Calhoun, Galloway Farm & Auto Repair in Beech Grove, McLean County Animal Shelter in Calhoun, Bridge View Pizzeria in Island and McLean County Fitness in Calhoun (toys only). All donations will be given out throughout the county and benefit children for Christmas. For more information, contact Jessica Blus at 270-499-4969.
Wreaths Across America wreaths will be ordered at the end of November and will be placed at the cemeteries Dec. 18. No decision has been made yet on a ceremony. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, please send checks made out to Vicki Ventura, to PO Box 75, Island KY. 42350. (Wreaths are $15 each.) Please write WAA on the memo line and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. If you have sponsored a veteran before, please just write their name and the cemetery name. Please include your name and contact number, in case there are any questions. You can reach Vicki by calling or texting 850-543-6772.
