Blessing of the Planting Season Farmer’s BreakfastSammy Jean’s Cafe in Calhoun will be hosting “Blessing of the Planting Season Breakfast” as the sun rises at 6 a.m. March 21. The cafe will be providing coffee, muffins and donuts with Bro. Richard Sam’s leading a prayer. There will also be a “Farmer’s Breakfast” available, which will include two eggs cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, crispy potatoes, choice gravy or grits and a buttermilk biscuit made from scratch for $8. RSVP is appreciated but not required. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1JDkF1uMJ.
WW II vet to speak at History MuseumWorld War II veteran Richard Kolody will speak Monday at 6 p.m. about that war at the McLean County History Museum, 540 Main St., Calhoun. Everyone is invited. There is additional parking in the rear of the museum and Treasure House. Please call the museum at 270-499-5033 with any questions.
