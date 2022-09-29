Pumpkin Dessert Dish GardenThe McLean County Cooperative Extension Office will host a pumpkin dessert dish garden on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 at the 4-H Activities Building at Myer Creek Park.
A class for families and children 9 and up will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. One container per family.
An adults only class will be offered at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Cost will be $15 and will be due by Friday, Sept. 23, to the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office.
For more information, call the extension office at 270-273-3690.
Audubon Area Community Services seeking vendors for LIHEAPAudubon Area Community Services will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible clients beginning Nov. 7 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
In preparation, the agency is seeking additional vendors for participation to represent all various sources of fuel such as electric, natural gas, coal, wood, propane or kerosene.
The vendor selection process, while not based on lowest bid, is explained in the vendor packet, which must be completed by all vendors.
Vendors that participated in the 2021-22 LIHEAP components will receive a packet in the mail to update records for participation this year.
For more information on LIHEAP or to request a vendor packet, contact Stacey Melton, LIHEAP manager, at 270-686-1662 or at smelton@audubon-area.com.
The project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Livermore City Hall seeking entities for ‘Trick-or-Treat’ eventLivermore City Hall will have it’s trick-or-treating event returning for 2022 from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
If you are a local business, church or organization interested in reserving a space at the event, call 270-278-2113. Those interested in volunteering or wanting to know information about the event are also encouraged to call.
Island Masonic Lodge #743 Boston butt fundraiserIsland Masonic Lodge #743 will be smoking Boston Butts on Saturday, Oct. 8. Please call in advance to pre-order. All profits will go to God’s House of Hope and the Island Volunteer Fire Dept.
Only 50 Butts will be available, at $35 each. Please order by calling Martin Eaton: 270-486-3880; David Wright: 270-316-4973; or Kerry Howard: 270-499-0802.
Please help us support those in our community who support us!
Livermore Woman’s Club meetingThe Livermore Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Charles Catholic Church Parish Hall with guest speaker Mayor Jesse Johnson.
For more information, call 270-929-6552.
Community Closet Rummage SaleBeech Grove Christian Church will host its annual annual Community Closet Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. The event is one day only and all items will be on sale for 25 cents.
Proceeds benefit a local family in need.
For more information, contact Kristy Baldwin at 270-499-0709.
