Make a Note

St. Sebastian Preschool registrationSt. Sebastian Preschool in Calhoun currently has openings in its 3-and-4-year-old classes.
The 3-year-old classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, with the 4-year-old classes occurring Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Registration fee is $30, which is due by July 11. Supply fee is $30 and will be due Sept. 5 and Jan. 1, 2024 for each semester.
Classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
To locate the registration and find out more information about the program, tuition rates and more, visit stsebastianandstcharles.com/st-sebastian-preschool or call 270-499-8960 or 270-313-5647.
