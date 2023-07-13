Importance of monitoring dew point in hot weatherThe McLean County Cooperative Extension office will host its “The Importance of Monitoring Dew Point in Hot Weather” beginning at 7:30 a.m. July 14 at its facility, 335 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
Guest speaker for the event will be Michael Czarick, extension engineer at the University of Georgia.
Breakfast served at 7 a.m.
For more information, contact the McLean County Cooperative Extension office at 270-273-3690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.