MCMS ‘Civil War Museum’ EventThe eighth-grade students at McLean County middle School will be starring in the “Civil War Museum” event from 9-10 a.m. March 31. Students have been researching battles, historical figures, important cities, events, music and other topic from the Civil War. The event will consist of students presenting their research in a number of different forms, where they will be located next to their project displays and will deliver brief speeches, show props, pictures, quotes and more.
Parents will be allowed in the building beginning at 9 a.m. and will need to make their way out of the building by 10 a.m. Sign-in table will be located at the front doors and photo identification will be required for entry.
