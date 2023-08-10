Girls basketball golf scrambleThe McLean County Middle and High schools girls basketball teams will host its annual golf scramble starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Kentucky Highway 1514 in Utica.
Cost for the event is $200 per four-person team, with one mulligan being $5, one skirt being $5 per team member and 1-5th ball being $20 per team.
Checks can be made payable to: McLean County Girls Basketball. Entry fees will be accepted the day of the event.
Prizes will be reserved for first and second places, longest drive, closest to the pin among others.
For more information, contact Andy Groves at 270-499-0130 or 270-736-5292. You can also e-mail groves_james@bellsouth.net.
Church homecoming events scheduledBeulah General Baptist Church, located at 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, will celebrate its 115 church anniversary on Aug. 13. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a service starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
Revival will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 20-23 with Evangelist Brother Larry Shadowen and special music each evening.
The church’s annual homecoming will take place starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 with Sawmill Revival. Meal will immediately follow the service.
Buck Creek Baptist Church, located at 3788 Kentucky Highway 431 N between Utica and Livermore, will host its homecoming event celebrating 211 years on Aug. 13.
There will be one morning worship service in the fellowship hall with special music with a meal to follow.
Guest preacher will be Max Coleman and side items and desserts are encouraged to be brought in.
Singing and devotional from Bro. Tommy Webb will take place outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Additional activities include a kids bounce house, obstacle inflatable, cornhole, kickhall, four-square volleyball, hillbilly golf and a watermelon eating contest.
No Sunday School or evening worship service will take place.
