City of Calhoun Spring Clean-Up DaysThe city of Calhoun will be having its spring clean-up event on May 23-24.
Residents are to have all items for pickup by the side of the street at 7 a.m. on May 23. No household garbage, tires, yard waste (tree limbs, grass or leaves) or hazardous materials. This event is only for residents within Calhoun city limits.
Dino DigThe McLean County Public Library’s event “Dino Dig,” originally scheduled on May 3, will take place at 6 p.m. May 17. The event invites children to search for and collect fossils. Registration will continue until May 16. For more information, call the library at 270-278-9184 or online at facebook.com/mcleancopubliclibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.