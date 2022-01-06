A GoFundMe page has been set up for McLean County Locker, which was destroyed in a structural fire. The page, organized by Brittany Lanham, with permission from owners the Moore family, has been created to assist with lost wages for the business’ employees. Lanham has set a goal to raise $40,000, which will be equally split amongst the employees, and hope that the donations will help with emergency funds and other bills that the Moore family may need assistance with. For those interested in donating or wanting more information, visit https://gofund.me/13017fe1.

