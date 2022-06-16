”Anchored: Deepening Faith in God” Vacation Bible SchoolThe Beulah General Baptist Church will be hosting their Vacation Bible School program under the theme “Anchored: Deepening Faith in God” from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 25 at 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun.
For more information, contact Heather Stratton, director, at 270-499-0188.
Free Summer Lunches
McLean County Public Schools will be offering free summer lunches to all children 18 years of age and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Lunches will be provided at Calhoun Elementary School, 755 Main St., Livermore Elementary School, 110 Eighth St. and Marie Gatton Phillips — Sacramento Elementary School, 640 Main St.
Per federal guidelines, all meals must be eaten on site.
Adult meals can also be purchased for $3.
For more information, contact MCPS at 270-273-5257.
50th Class Reunion — Class of 1972There will be a 50th anniversary reunion for the class of 1972 of the former Calhoun High School at 6:30 p.m. June 25 at Luie Whitaker’s home, 2151 Brooks Schoolhouse Road in Calhoun.
The event will be catered by The Farmhouse Restaurant & Catering in Madisonville.
Cost is $30 per person. Payment can be made to Pam Arnold via PayPal:@pammiesue54, Venmo: PSArnold@bellsouth.net or by calling 270-499-0326.
Checks can also be made to Arnold at 1541 State Route 1233, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/126667247461150.
