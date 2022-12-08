Oak Hill Cemetery history event at museumThe McLean County History Museum’s last quarterly program for the year will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the museum, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.
Eldon Eaton will speak on the history of Oak Hill Cemetery.
Snacks will follow the program.
Please call 270-499-5033 for more information.
County Christmas events underway
McLean County will be hosting a number of activities and events throughout December in honor of the holiday season.
Dec. 9“Hometown Christmas”
5:30-8:30 p.m. at the McLean County Public Library, Livermore
Dec. 10Calhoun Christmas Parade
1 p.m.
Livermore Christmas Parade
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15“Santa is Coming to Town”
4-6 p.m. Farmers Bank & Trust, Calhoun
Dec. 17“Crafts & Cookies with Santa”
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Calhoun
Dec. 19McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)
1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
Dec. 20McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)
9:30-11:30 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
McLean County 4H Christmas Cooking & Crafts (6th-12th grade)
1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
Dec. 21McLean County 4H Day Camp (K-2nd grade)
9:30-11 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
