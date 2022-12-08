Oak Hill Cemetery history event at museumThe McLean County History Museum’s last quarterly program for the year will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the museum, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.

Eldon Eaton will speak on the history of Oak Hill Cemetery.

Snacks will follow the program.

Please call 270-499-5033 for more information.

County Christmas events underway

McLean County will be hosting a number of activities and events throughout December in honor of the holiday season.

Dec. 9“Hometown Christmas”

5:30-8:30 p.m. at the McLean County Public Library, Livermore

Dec. 10Calhoun Christmas Parade

1 p.m.

Livermore Christmas Parade

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15“Santa is Coming to Town”

4-6 p.m. Farmers Bank & Trust, Calhoun

Dec. 17“Crafts & Cookies with Santa”

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Calhoun

Dec. 19McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)

1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun

Dec. 20McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)

9:30-11:30 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun

McLean County 4H Christmas Cooking & Crafts (6th-12th grade)

1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun

Dec. 21McLean County 4H Day Camp (K-2nd grade)

9:30-11 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.