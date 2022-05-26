McLean County Farmers’ MarketThe McLean County Farmers’ Market will return starting Thursday. The schedule will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and 8-11 a.m. Saturdays at Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St. in Calhoun.
The event will run until the fall.
For more information, call 270-273-3690 or visit facebook.com/mcleancountyfarmersmarket.
Memorial Day ObservanceThe annual Memorial Day Observance, sponsored by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars, will take place at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Calhoun Cemetery.
Ornament Sale
The Livermore Woman’s Club will be selling the Livermore Railroad Depot, the second ornament in the Livermore History series, at the McLean County Public Library vendor street market on June 4. The cost of the ornament is $28.
For more information, contact Dianna Hoover, president of the Livermore Woman’s Club at 270-278-2418 or at dianna.hoover6552@gmail.com
McLean County Board of Health MeetingThe McLean County Board of Health Meeting will be held at noon June 10 at the McLean County Health Center in Calhoun.
