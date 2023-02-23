Free Pancake BreakfastSacramento Lions Club will be hosting a free pancake breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at 187 Kentucky Highway 2383.
Food available include pancakes, bacon, sausage, coffee, milk and juice.
Donations will be accepted and will be given to the McLean County Help Office.
The club will also receive any nonperishable foods for the Help Office.
For more information, visit facebook.com/TheSacramentoLionsClub.
Museum Program
The McLean County History Museum will have a program at 6 p.m. Monday, March in the museum annex, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.
Spencer Brewer will give a presentation on American flags, and his wife, Linda Brewer will portray Betsy Ross.
Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
Snacks will follow the program.
Please call 270-499-5033 with any questions.
Chili Supper
The Livermore Masonic Lodge #186 will host a free community chili supper at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 215 Hill St.
A variety of chili dishes will be available. No registration is required.
For more information, visit “Livermore Masonic Lodge #186” on Facebook.
