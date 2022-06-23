Freedom FestThe Promise Seekers Riders Motorcycle Ministry (MM), based out of Sacramento’s Promise Seekers Church, will host “Freedom Fest” starting at 9 a.m. June 25 at the Sacramento Battlefield.
The event will include a 100-mile motorcycle ride to kick off the event, which is to make its way from the battlefield through Sacramento and Buttonsberry before going through Central City, Dunmor and Greenville before arriving back in the county at about 12:30 p.m.
Additional happenings will include entertainment will be provided by three to four Christian praise bands, food trucks, and the Muhlenberg County History Group, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, both out of Calhoun, and Sons of the American Revolution from Owensboro will also be on site hosting their own activities.
A pork chop cooking competition, “Kids Que,” will also take place between 30 children divided into two age groups between 8 to 11 and 12 to 15, while a fireworks display will take place starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/506042740826143.
“Anchored: Deepening Faith in God” Vacation Bible School
The Beulah General Baptist Church will be hosting their Vacation Bible School program under the theme “Anchored: Deepening Faith in God” from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 25 at 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun.
For more information, contact Heather Stratton, director, at 270-499-0188.
Free Summer LunchesMcLean County Public Schools will be offering free summer lunches to all children 18 years of age and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Lunches will be provided at Calhoun Elementary School, 755 Main St., Livermore Elementary School, 110 Eighth St. and Marie Gatton Phillips — Sacramento Elementary School, 640 Main St.
Per federal guidelines, all meals must be eaten on site.
Adult meals can also be purchased for $3.
For more information, contact MCPS at 270-273-5257.
50th Class Reunion — Class of 1972There will be a 50th anniversary reunion for the class of 1972 of the former Calhoun High School at 6:30 p.m. June 25 at Luie Whitaker’s home, 2151 Brooks Schoolhouse Road in Calhoun.
The event will be catered by The Farmhouse Restaurant & Catering in Madisonville.
Cost is $30 per person. Payment can be made to Pam Arnold via PayPal:@pammiesue54, Venmo: PSArnold@bellsouth.net or by calling 270-499-0326.
Checks can also be made to Arnold at 1541 State Route 1233, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/126667247461150.
Farm Service Agency Seeking NominationsMelanie Barnes, county executive director of the McLean County Farm Agency, announced that landowners, producers and people who have interest in agricultural crops or operations may nominate persons to seek the office of area committee person.
The county will be conducting an election in local administrative area number 2, which includes the communities of Livermore, Nuckols, Buel and part of Calhoun and part of Glenville.
Nominating petitions may be requested by visiting the FSA website or the FSA office. Petitions must be returned or post marked before the close of business Aug. 1.
Farm Service Agency area committee meet each month to conduct business and hear producer appeals.
Elections are open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, handicap, sex, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status.
The Farm Service Agency encourages minority and female participation in FSA committee elections.
For more information, contact the McLean County Farm Service Agency office at 270-273-3918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.