Popup Driver Licensing Program EventThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be offering its second popup driver licensing event from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the McLean County Courthouse.
The event offers modern, secure services and more options to handle licensing needs and brings all the services offered in driver licensing regional offices to local communities that do not have a regional office, including upgrade to a REAL ID license, request an 8-year license if you are due to renew, update name or address and renewal of a commercial driver’s license
The event is only open to McLean County residents and appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made online. Walk-ins are not available to ensure cabinet staff can answer questions or review documents of appointment-holders ahead of their scheduled visits.
For more information, visit drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices-Map.aspx.
CR on the StreetsCommunity Church Celebrate Recovery’s program “CR on the Streets” will take place at 5 p.m., Sunday July 17, at the Sacramento Battleground.
The event will include free food, live music by the Community Church Praise Team and Souled Out from Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in Rumsey and speaker Randy Sallee.
For more info call 270-543-9618 or 270-499-9272.
Transfer Site Hours UpdatedThe McLean County Transfer Station has new hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed on Sunday.
For more information, contact the McLean County Road Department at 270-273-5307.
Mobile Food DistributionThere will be a mobile food distribution, sponsored by Tri-State Food Bank, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16, at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
Income eligibility guidelines are as follows:
1 person in household = $25,200
2 people in household = $28,800
3 people in household = $32,400
4 people in household = $36,000
5 people in household = $38,900
6 people in household = $41,800
7 people in household = $44,650
8 people in household = $47,550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.