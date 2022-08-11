Donations for Eastern Kentucky Flood ReliefMcLean County EMS will be taking donations for those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Items include potted meat, Vienna sausage, crackers, bottled water, heavy duty brooms, kid toys, shovels, sump pumps, wet/dry vacuums, generators, hoses, tarps, cleaning supplies, rubber gloves, bug repellant, Clorox bleach and flashlights.
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 11. The drop off location is the EMS base, 200 Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun.
For more information, contact Nolan Clouse at 270-499-0164.
Rockin’ Rumsey Concert
The Rumsey Bible Club will present “Rockin’ Rumsey,” a free local concert and family event, from 4 p.m. to dark, Sunday, Aug. 14, at 310 Kentucky Highway 81 S in Rumsey.
The event will include live music, yard games, free food, face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo.
It is suggested to bring your own lawn chair.
For more information, contact Kathy Ellsworth at 270-993-4112, Karen Berggren at 270-499-2177, or visit rumseybibleclub.com/event.
Library Board of Trustees MeetingMcLean County Public Library Board of Trustee meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the art gallery at the library, 116 E. Second St. in Livermore.
CR on the Streets
Community Church Celebrate Recovery’s program “CR on the Streets,” which was originally scheduled for July 17, will take place at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Sacramento Battleground.
Rain location will be at the Sacramento Southern District Fire Department.
The event will include free food, live music by the Community Church Praise Team and Souled Out from Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in Rumsey. The speaker is Randy Sallee.
For more info call 270-543-9618 or 270-499-9272.
