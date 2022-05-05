Green River Correctional Complex RecruitingThe McLean County Judge-Executive’s office is hosting a small recruiting session for Green River Correctional Complex team at 10 a.m. May 5 at the McLean County Courthouse in the Fiscal Court Room. GRCC is currently hiring for positions in maintenance, education, case workers, fiscal, secretarial and correctional officers. For more information, call the GRCC Personnel Department at 270-754-5415 ext. 412.
Plant Sale
The McLean County Extension Service will be hosting its plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at Myer Creek Park. The event is free and will be selling garden plants, small shrubs, house plants and flowers. For more information, contact the extension office at 270-273-3621
Women’s Conference
Buck Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a women’s conference open to any ladies interested from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7. The event will include a time of fellowship, worship and great speakers. Lunch and childcare will be provided. Pre-registration for the event closes on April 29. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/buck-creek-womens-conference-tickets-302273075907.
City of Calhoun Spring Clean-Up DaysThe city of Calhoun will be having its spring clean-up event on May 23-24.
Residents are to have all items for pickup by the side of the street at 7 a.m. May 23. No household garbage, tires, yard waste (tree limbs, grass or leaves) or hazardous materials. This event is only for residents within Calhoun city limits.
