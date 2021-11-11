Riverside Care & Rehabilitation in Calhoun will be hosting a Veterans Day event at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at its facility. There will be a presentation of the flag, a 21-gun salute and a TAPS performance by VFW Post 5415. The event is open to the public to attend. Masks are required and COVID restrictions are in place on facility grounds. For more information, call 270-273-3783.
The Livermore Veterans Memorial Committee will be hosting a Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Livermore Riverfront Park. The event will include a presentation of colors by the McLean County High School JROTC, a performance of the national anthem by Wayne Morris, Veterans Day remarks from retired U.S. Army Col. Steve Myer, a wreath laying by Livermore mayor Jesse Johnson and Commander David Scott of the VFW Post 5415, a honoring of deceased veterans by Rhodes, a 21-gun salute by the VFW Post 5415 Honor Guard and TAPS led by Morris. A flag retirement ceremony will take place after the event.
McLean County Courthouse and McLean County Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance for Veterans Day.
The McLean County High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will host the high school’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 12. All veterans are welcome.
McLean County Planning and Zoning will be having a work session at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the McLean County Courthouse in the fiscal courtroom. A regular scheduled meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. For questions, please call Jennifer Hamilton at 270-499-0596.
McLean County students will be helping families in need with a can food drive for a community service project from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off canned goods at the following locations: Cameron’s Foodliner (both locations), Jay’s Drive-In, McLean County Library, Big Oak General Store, B.F. Evans and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
Wreaths Across America wreaths will be ordered at the end of November and will be placed at the cemeteries Dec. 18. No decision has been made yet on a ceremony. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, please send checks made out to Vicki Ventura, to P.O. Box 75, Island, KY 42350. Wreaths are $15 each. Please write WAA on the memo line and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. If you have sponsored a veteran before, please just write their name and the cemetery name. Please include your name and contact number, in case there are any questions. You can reach Ventura by calling or texting 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.