Make a Note
Dry dog food donationsThe McLean County Animal Shelter is in need of dry dog food donations.
If interested in donating, please drop off any food at the shelter, 1508 Kentucky Highway 136 E. in Calhoun, when the gate is open. The shelter is located behind the county road department building.
The shelter is currently at full capacity for dogs.
For more information or questions, contact the shelter at 270-499-4449 or online on the “Friends of the McLean County KY Animal Shelter” Facebook page.
‘Ohio River Heritage: Boats, Floods and Dams’At 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, Eddie Price will do a presentation on “Ohio River Heritage: Boats, Floods and Dams” at the McLean Co. History Museum, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.
The public is invited for this free event.
Snacks will follow the program.
Call 270-499-5033 for more information.
