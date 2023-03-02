Museum ProgramThe McLean County History Museum will have a program at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the museum annex, 540 Main St. in Calhoun.
Alan Bivens will give a presentation on Chaplains in the Civil War.
Due to illness, Spencer and Linda Brewer, who were initially scheduled to present at the event, will be unable to give their presentation on flags until a later date.
Everyone is invited to this free event. Snacks will follow the program.
Please call 270-499-5033 with any questions.
