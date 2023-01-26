Chamber of Commerce meetingThe McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly membership meeting at noon, Thursday, Jan. 26 at McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, 355 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
Lunch will be sponsored by the board and chamber restaurants: Farley’s Bed and Breakfast, Laurie’s Souper Savor and Sammy Jean’s Café and Catering.
Speaker will be the McLean County Chamber of Commerce board.
For more information, call 270-273-9760 or email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
