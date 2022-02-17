Strole BenefitThe Island Fire Department will be hosting a benefit for Charlie Strole at 4 p.m. March 5 at Island United Methodist Church Ministry Center. The benefit is for all the unexpected expenses that the family will endure during this time of need. Food will include taco salad or spaghetti with a drink and dessert. Other activities include a cake auction, punch board, music and 50/50 pot. For more information or wanting to donate, contact Shannon Burden at 270-499-2096, Heather Burden at 270-499-2810, LeeAnn Burden at 270-499-2937 or TJ Myers at 270-339-6175.
County SurveyMcLean County Judge-Executive’s office is looking to seek issues regarding county roads that need to be addressed during 2022. If you have suggestions, complete the following survey to submit comments and recommendations for future road projects. Please note that this does not include state highways. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/CountyRoadNeeds. For more information or questions, contact the Judge-Executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
