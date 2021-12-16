All schools in McLean County Public Schools district will be gathering donations to help those in need after the severe weather that has impacted multiple families in Muhlenberg County and beyond.
Calhoun Elementary School will have kindergarten classes donating toothpaste and toothbrushes, 1st grade classes donating combs and brushes, 2nd grade classes are donating shampoo and conditioner, 3rd grade classes are donating soap and/or body wash and deodorant, 4th grade classes donating Cheez-Its, pretzels and fruit cups, 5th grade classes donating Pop-Tarts, crackers and granola bars and staff will be donating detergent, gallon bags and storage totes.
Livermore Elementary School’s kindergarten classes will be donating toothpaste, toothbrushes and body wash, 1st grade classes will be donating combs, bars of soap and deodorant, 2nd grade classes will be donating nail clippers, shampoo and deodorant, 3rd grade classes will be donating hairbrushes, conditioner and Chapstick, 4th grade classes will be donating Cheez-Its, peanut butter crackers and granola bars and faculty and staff will be donating detergent, gallon bags and storage totes.
Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School will have kindergarten classes donating canned Sprite and Chapstick, 1st grade classes donating canned Coke and gum, 2nd grade classes donating Gatorade and Chapstick, 3rd grade donating bottled water and Chapstick, 4th grade classes donating Gatorade and gum, 5th grade classes donating jugged water and Chapstick and faculty and staff will be donating totes and canned Coke and Sprite.
McLean County Middle School’s 6th grade classes donating toothpaste, adult toothbrushes, deodorant and shampoo, 7th grade classes will be donating combs, fingernail clippers, bars of soap and conditioner, 8th grade classes will be donating Pop-Tarts, peanut butter crackers, granola bars, Cheez-Its, pretzels and fruit cups and staff will be donating laundry detergent, gallon size Ziploc bags and totes.
McLean County High School’s 9th grade classes will be donating toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, Band-Aids, Tylenol and Ibuprofen, 10th grade classes will be donating hair brushes, fingernail clippers, bars of soap, baby wipes, hand sanitizer and plastic utensils, 11th grade classes will be donating Pop-Tarts, pretzels, granola bars, fruit cups, chips, crackers and Gatorade, 12th grade classes will be donating Clorox wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, water and diapers and staff will donate gallon bags, totes, laundry detergent, Ziploc bags, socks, female hygiene products, coats, towels, wash cloths and laundry baskets.
If you would like to donate to this cause, please bring in the following items for your grade level. There are also extra items that can be brought in as well. Please send in items no later than tomorrow, Dec. 17. Extra items include storage totes, laundry baskets, diapers, baby wipes, wash cloths, Band-Aids, gloves, hats, blankets, duct tape, batteries, flashlights, underwear, socks, toys for Christmas (unwrapped, for all ages).
McLean County students will be helping families in need with a can food drive for a community service project from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off canned goods at the following locations: Cameron’s Foodliner (both locations), Jay’s Drive-In, McLean County Library, Big Oak General Store, B.F. Evans and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
Residents are able to donate nonperishable food items and toys for Toys for Tots at multiple drop-off locations throughout the county: NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, Foe Family Farm in Calhoun, Galloway Farm & Auto Repair in Beech Grove, McLean County Animal Shelter in Calhoun, Bridge View Pizzeria in Island and McLean County Fitness in Calhoun (toys only). All donations will be given out throughout the county and benefit children for Christmas. For more information, contact Jessica Blus at 270-499-4969.
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.
McLean County Public Library will be hosting a book signing and reception for former Livermore resident and author Lindsey Vandiver-Sickles in honor of her new children’s book “Hold Your Head High, Butterfly” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. For more information, contact the library at 270-278-9184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.