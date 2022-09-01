AmeriCorps Employment OpportunityMcLean County Fiscal Court has been approved for two AmeriCorps grant-matched employees for the Senior Services Program.
Members serve a minimum of 1,700 hours of community service and are placed at non-profits, faith-based organizations and public agencies from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2023.
AmeriCorps members are eligible for a variety of benefits. Those serving full-time currently receive a living allowance of $16,502. After successful completion of a term of a service, AmeriCorps members will receive an education award, currently $6,495.
Members aged 55 and older on enrollment date can transfer the education award to a child, grandchild or stepchild.
Members may receive limited health benefits and may qualify for childcare assistance.
As an Encore program, we utilize the skills and experience of mature members, age 55 and over, to serve our clients.
For more information, contact Brad Alley, AmeriCorps program director at Green River Area Development District, at 270-852-1316 or visit https://gradd.com/individuals/social-services/americorps-programs/?fbclid=IwAR2XwEkrBNYu-OvxMPHji4_MW_MZv5pZTPYTJgLal1OcAdYMgJVTcK_P-Us.
County Planning and Zoning Assistance
If planning to build a new house, pole barn, installation of a new sign for a business or solar panels and other additions, please contact McLean County Planning and Zoning at 270-280-7671 to acquire a building permit and certificate of occupancy.
If needing a property zoned for residential, commercial, agricultural or industrial, please contact McLean County Planning and Zoning to help with the necessary steps that you will need to go through for the change.
The zoning application is $250.
Addresses for Dispatch and Emergency ServicesIf you need a 911 address or are currently having a problem with an existing address, please contact Deanna Frizzell at the McLean County Dispatch non-emergency line, 270-273-3551.
MCMS Boys Basketball Tryouts
Tryouts for the McLean County Middle School boys’ basketball team will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16. Players must have a current sports physical to attend.
Bridge Inspection and Construction
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge inspection on Kentucky Highway 431 over the Green River and Rough River in the county until Sept. 2
Inspection is to be addressed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crews will be utilizing an under bridge inspection truck (UBIT) and motorists should anticipate single lane restrictions and flaggers on-site. Delays are to be expected.
Additionally, a contractor will be closing down one lane on two separate bridges over Cypress Creek: Kentucky Highway 85 /Island Road and Kentucky Highway 81/Rumsey Road.
Island Wooden Bridge Festival
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival, celebrating 150 years of the bridge, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Wooden Bridge Park in Island. Parking is available at Island Baptist Church on 431 and also at the Island UMC on W. Main St., and you will be shuttled to the park. There will be food and craft booths, food trucks, bands, a cruise-in, silent auction, a 50/50 pot, commemorative T-shirts and more.
FFA Alumni Meetings
The McLean County FFA Alumni will meet at 6 p.m., every first Thursday of the month beginning Sept. 1 at McLean County High School ag classroom. For more information, call 270-601-3657.
