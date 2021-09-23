• The McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Scramble is on Sept. 24. There is still room for teams to sign up. If interested in participating in the event, contact Ginger Fields at 270-273-9760 or chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
• In honor of the 50th anniversary of McLean County High School, the athletic department and Hall of Fame committee will be creating 50th Anniversary teams for all current McLean County High School sports programs.
Football and cheer squads will be honored at the Oct. 1 football game, while the golf, volleyball and soccer teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game. We will also be conducting voting for winter sports in the month of October, and we will be conducting voting for spring sports in the month of February.
