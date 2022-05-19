City of Calhoun Spring Clean-Up DaysThe city of Calhoun will be having its spring clean-up event on May 23-24.
Residents are to have all items for pickup by the side of the street at 7 a.m. on May 23. No household garbage, tires, yard waste (tree limbs, grass or leaves) or hazardous materials. This event is only for residents within Calhoun city limits
Blessing of the BikesThe Promise Seekers Riders Motorcycle Ministry (MM) of the Promise Seekers Church in Sacramento will be holding their second annual “Blessing of The Bikes” with a 50 mile ride on Saturday starting at the church, 650 Royal Cypress Dr. in Sacramento.
Check in will begin at 10 a.m. followed the Blessing of the Bikes at 10:45 a.m. The 50-mile ride will begin at 11 a.m.
Set Free Mission Bible Training Center from Greenville will be selling BBQ plates starting at 11 a.m.
Come join for some great fellowship. You do not have to have a bike to attend the event.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/50663 0360768735/?ti=ls.
Memorial Day ObservanceThe annual Memorial Day Observance, sponsored by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars, will take place at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Calhoun Cemetery.
McLean County Board of Health MeetingThe McLean County Board of Health Meeting will be held at noon June 10 at the McLean County Health Center in Calhoun.
(0) comments
