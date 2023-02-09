Veterans Resource FairAudubon Area Community Services will be hosting its Veterans Resource Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10, at the Owensboro National Guard Armory, 3300 Tamarack Road in Owensboro.
This fair is for all veterans, active duty, reservists and retired military personnel and their families.
Numerous vendors and support services will be available that will represent educational, employment, financial, health and service-related resources.
Free haircuts will be offered along with door prizes for those who register.
Refreshments will also be served.
For more information, contact Lisa Gillim, RSVP manager, at 270-683-1589 or 1-888-683-1527.
Spaghetti Dinner event
The Sacramento/Southern District Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner event from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the fire department, 290 Main St.
The menu will include all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks for $8 per person.
There will also be a gun raffle for a Remington 700 ADL .308 bolt action rifle with a leupold scope. Tickets are $10.
All proceeds will benefit the fire department.
