Malon Ellis Carlton, 71, of Livermore passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home. Born March 6, 1952, to the late Jewel Woodson and Beatrice (Moseley) Carlton of White Plains. He attended Livermore Baptist Church, he worked as a logger at sawmills throughout his life. He could often be found working on cars, tinkering on something or woodworking. He loved to go fishing and getting to spend time with his great-grandbabies.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Woodson (Bonnie) Carlton and Durwood (June) Carlton; sisters, Carolyn (Tub) Stanley and Shirley (Russell) Crick; and sister-in-law, Sharon Carlton.
Survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Gail Wilson Carlton; children, Jayne (Danny) Leath of Madisonville and Jeremy (Nikki) Carlton of Madisonville; stepchildren, Keith (Kim) Howard of White Plains and Shanon (Jeff) Farris of Island; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Henry Carlton of White Plains.
Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Bro. Keith Howard officiated. Burial followed at Coles Chapel Cemetery in Crofton.
