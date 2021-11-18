OWENSBORO — Mandy Hicks Crawford, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Sacramento, gained her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Amanda Rae Hicks was born Oct. 15, 1981, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Russell Steven and Dinky Lockard Hicks, was married to Damon Stewart Crawford on Dec. 28, 2011, and was better known as “Mandy” to both her family and friends. Mandy was the owner of Mandy Crawford Family Practice in Owensboro and a member of the Baptist faith. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. While at UK, she served as president of Undergraduate Nursing Advisory and Activities Council, was Nursing Class president, was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, a member of Golden Key Honor Society and a member of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society. Mandy then received her Masters in Nursing from Murray State University. While at Murray State, she served on the Graduate Student Leadership Council and the Student Affairs Committee. Mandy was a member of Kentucky Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and Nurse Midwives, a member of American Nephrology Nurses Association, a member of Diabetes Interest Group Steering Committee and a member of Cardiovascular Interest Group Steering Committee. Mandy was a high-energy nurse practitioner with a vast medical knowledge, and her medical licensure included being an Advanced Practicing Registered Nurse, State of Kentucky, an ANCC Certification, Family Nurse Practitioner, a Kentucky State DEA License, a State of Kentucky Registered Nurse and a State of Indiana Registered Nurse.
Survivors include her husband of nine years, Damon Crawford; her parents, Russell and Dinky Hicks of Sacramento; two sisters, Julie Hicks of Sacramento and Sarah Hicks Hawkins (Tom) of Utica; a nephew, Sam Bennett of Rumsey; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Mike Rust officiated. Burial took place at Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in Sacramento.
The Mandy Hicks Crawford family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to National Pancreas Foundation; 3 Bethesda Metro Center; Suite 700; Bethesda, Maryland 20814. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Mandy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
