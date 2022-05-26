When Aimee Newberry isn’t running the McLean County Public Library, she’s spending much of her time with her other passion — horses.
And from a young age, riding, showing and caring for horses has been the norm.
“My mother loved horses all her life and my grandfather (too),” Newberry, 61, said. “Their spring breaks when they were kids, which would have been back in the ‘30s and the ‘40s, were spent at Keeneland. And that was back in the day when you got dressed up — all the girls would have hats and gloves and the whole-nine-yards.”
Newberry began riding horses at the age of 5 before moving into the world of competitive showing at the age of 8 in the summer of 1969 when she got her first horse, an American saddlebred named Red Jester.
While Newberry’s brother and sister showed interest in horses at one time, Newberry was the only one that continued to stick with it.
“If you’ve never ridden, it’s hard to describe it because there’s nothing quite like it,” Newberry said. “I knew the first time I got on (a horse) that it was where I was supposed to be. (There was) something about it (that) I knew it was my niche.”
Newberry was fortunate to train with big names in the horse world such as Don Harris, who went on to become the recipient of the American Horse Shows Association’s (currently the United States Equestrian Federation) Horseman of the Year in 1980 and the American Saddlebred Horse Association’s (ASHA) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, among other accolades.
At first, Newberry began showing saddlebreds before moving onto Tennessee walking horses and American quarter horses and was known at first as an equitation rider before competing in the five gaited amateur classes.
Newberry feels that she got into the field at the best time.
“The horse world has changed drastically from when we started. I got in at the right era,” Newberry said. “When we were kids, you could have a backyard horse and compete and do great things at county fairs, and there was a class at the state fair that was for county fair winners where you had to qualify for so many county fair shows in order to show. They weren’t necessarily the $100,000 horses in that class like they are today — they would have been less expensive but (it) was all-around a lot more fun ….”
After years of keeping their horses in a show barn in Rockport, Indiana, Newberry’s family purchased their own farm on Yelvington-Knottsville Road in the Maceo community during her senior year of high school where they were able to care and train for the horses on their own property.
Though she was competing, Newberry wasn’t focused on winning but rather giving her horses a platform to show off their skills.
“I knew that I was going to get to show my horse and that was the most important thing,” Newberry said. “... It’s more of an opportunity for (the horses) to do what they’re capable of doing.”
The now 125-acre farm is where Newberry currently houses and cares for five retired horses spanning from quarter horses and mountain pleasure horses.
Over the course of her 40-year career, Newberry has personally owned about 10 horses.
In the early ‘80s, Newberry married a horse trainer and moved out to Shelbyville, Tennessee where she became a licensed horse trainer with the Walking Horse Trainers Association for four to five years and began to move into the competitive field full time.
However, Newberry wanted to make sure that she had a back-up plan and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“In the horse business, somebody has to have a good job,” Newberry laughed. “It’s an old joke that behind every successful horse trainer (that) there’s a wife with a job in town. It’s kind of the same thing.”
Newberry said that becoming licensed had a downside, as she was not allowed to show her own horses in the amateur classes she was used to competing in.
After the couple split, Newberry moved back to the area and started working as a substitute in the McLean County Public Schools district before becoming a first-grade teacher at Calhoun Elementary School and pursuing her master’s degree in education at Western Kentucky University.
The move also allowed Newberry to train her walking horse Ebony’s Toby with the late Sacramento farmer and horseman Jim Woodburn after Newberry went back to amateur status.
“Ebony’s Toby was one of a kind. He has his own ideas about everything and wanted to do it his way,” Newberry said. “...He was like a big version of a big dog. He was a real cool horse.”
Shortly after, Newberry received a job offer as a corporate trainer at United Cities Gas (now Atmos Energy Corporation) in the Nashville area, where she and Ebony’s Toby competed in shows throughout the Middle Tennessee area and felt having a career outside of the horse business helped her enjoy the nature of competing again.
Newberry found her way back to the Midwest moving to Henderson to work as the executive director of Tri-County Training Consortium, where she boarded Ebony’s Toby and a black walking horse named Lamont that she got from a friend in Nashville and befriended Tommy and Crystal Miller, who had quarter horses and thoroughbreds and began to trail ride together.
In her career, Newberry showed horses at the Rock Creek Horse Show in Louisville, the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville and the International Grand Championship in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, while also made appearances at cutting shows in Bowling Green and Franklin, Tennessee.
She also used her skills in education to teach students how to ride horses, safety and basic horsemanship.
She pointed out an experience when living in Henderson where she taught students with cerebral palsy that were using wheelchairs in order to get around and the experience helped their livelihoods.
“After (they) rode about three years, they could at least walk with a cane,” Newberry said. “Riding (builds) all your core muscles completely.”
Newberry said that the behind-the-scenes work in preparing for a horse show can vary depending on the type of horses and their individual behaviors and traits.
“...This is not NASCAR,” Newberry said. “You cannot get on (a) horse and make 50 laps … doing the same thing. It’s not a car — you don’t turn them on and turn them off and put them back; that’s not how it works. They’re breathing, living, feeling individuals and everyone of them is an individual. They all have their own mindset, their own thoughts about things ….”
And seeing the horses as individuals “wearing fur-suits” is one of the reasons why Newberry has continued to be in the field in some capacity.
“I kind of like to figure out (how) their minds (are) — what are they thinking, what are they doing, how they react to me, how I react when they react; those sorts of things,” Newberry said. “... It’s not a mind game but it involves your whole being and not just physical senses.”
Currently, Newberry serves as the director for the McLean County Public Library in Livermore, where she has been for the past 11 years and recently decided to retire from horse shows earlier this year after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
She still takes care of the horses on the family farm and attends shows simply to watch and enjoy the environment.
But the love and care for the horses still remains intact and said that being able to spend quality time with the horses without worrying about training has allowed Newberry to appreciate them more.
“I don’t know how to describe it. It’s in my genes, I guess,” Newberry said. “...When you pull in the gate, you know why you (do) it. It’s just kind of relaxing and you’re at home at the place where they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.