SACRAMENTO — Margaretta Rickard Pyewell, of Sacramento, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 77 at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She was born Aug. 26, 1944, in Madisonville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Levetha Rickard. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Sacramento High School. She moved to Florida and had three daughters before returning to Sacramento to live in 2010. She was a member of Towers Chapel United Methodist Church in Sacramento.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Levetha Rickard; her grandmother, Osa Ellis; and her grandfather, Ora Ellis.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert M. Pyewell; her three daughters, Shamra Doyle of Orlando, Florida, Tahnee Saucedo of Forest, Virginia, and Lucian Jordan of Aurora, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Shayna Madden, Nicolas Flores, Brooklyn Flores, Jayden Alvarado, Felicia Hart, Timmy Hart, Danial Wilson, Shawn Silba, Nicole Silba and Makayla Schanz; five great-grandchildren, Lenox Madden, Brayden Hart, Everly Hart, Zoey Hart and Camryn Schanz; a sister, Darlene Bidwell Hoagland (Buddy); a brother, Doug Rickard (Mary Lou); and several nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life service was held Saturday, Sept. 4, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Visitation was at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfu
