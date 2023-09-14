OWENSBORO — Margie Cobb, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2023, at the Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. Margie Louise Vanover was born on March 11, 1934, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to the late Alonzo and Addie Cora Crabtree Vanover and was married to James Richard Cobb on Nov. 11, 1950.
Margie was a woman of many talents and passions. She had a long and fulfilling career as a nurse, providing comfort and care to countless patients over the years. Margie also held a license as a cosmetologist, and she proudly owned and operated a beauty shop in Rumsey, Kentucky, for several years. She brought joy and confidence to her clients, and her shop was a beloved fixture in the community.
In addition to her professional pursuits, Margie was a member of the Calhoun Baptist Church. When she wasn’t working or volunteering, Margie found joy in simple pleasures. She was an avid bowler, a diligent gardener, and an enthusiastic traveler. She was fortunate to visit several countries in Europe, and she cherished the memories and experiences from these trips.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cobb, and by her two sons, James Ralph Cobb and David Cobb.
She is survived by her grandchildren, David Cobb (Kellie), Nik Hodskins, Cara Cobb, Andy Cobb (Alice), and Byron Cobb (Kelcie). Margie was also a proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Each of these family members held a special place in Margie’s heart, and they will fondly remember her love, wisdom, and spirit.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Margie Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Margie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.