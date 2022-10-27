Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the 2021-22 academic year. The school has earned the National Healthy Award.
The school is one of 21 that received this accolade.
According to Lonnie Strader, the principal at Marie Gatton Phillips, schools must meet or exceed federal guidelines for school meals and snacks, offer breakfast daily, create wellness policies and offer students at least 60 minutes of physical education weekly.
“We ensure our students not only have a physical education class during the week, but on a daily basis we provide opportunities for the students to have stretch breaks throughout the day and extra physical activities every afternoon,” Strader said.
This year, Strader said the school has added fresh fruits and vegetables provided from a grant written through the McLean County Public Schools district food services director, Melody Chelstrom.
“We strive to provide an environment not only conducive to learning, but also healthy living,” Strader said. “We are so proud of our students and staff for working hard to receive this award.”
According to the Healthier Generation website, schools can be recognized for implemented best practices in up to nine topic areas, based on criteria in the Thriving Schools Integrated Assessment.
TOPIC AREAS
- Strengthening Social-Emotional Health and Learning
- Cultivating Staff Well-Being
- Increasing Family and Community Engagement
- Improving Nutrition and Food Access
- Implementing Local School Wellness Policy
- Bolstering Physical Education and Activity
- Enriching Health Education
- Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools
- Supporting School Health Services
Of these nine topic areas, Marie Gatton Phillips received one star for Enriching Health Education, which according to the website, means the school has provided educational experiences for students to gain health literacy, make healthy decisions and adopt health promoting behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.