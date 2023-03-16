ISLAND — Marilyn Huckleberry, 64, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Marilyn Sue Smith was born July 20, 1958, in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith and was married to Danny Joe Huckleberry March 1, 1990. Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, mowing her yard and caring for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Joe Huckleberry; a son, Dwayne Case (Julie) of Livermore; two daughters, Tiffany Cline (Christopher) and Tenika Humphrey both of Livermore; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ora Lee Smith, Joyce Burks (Ricky), Carolyn Smith, and Angie Bray (Orville) all of Livermore.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Clive Bell officiated. Burial was at the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Marilyn Huckleberry family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore Missionary Baptist Church; P.O. Box 287; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Marilyn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
