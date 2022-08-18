Marriages: Aug. 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Haley Nicole Owens, 34, of Rumsey and Lloyd Brett Powell, 30, of CalhounAshleigh Rae Bobo, 20, of Livermore and Houston Jakob Bolton, 20, of LivermoreDanielle Nichole Benningfield, 33, of Sacramento and Paul Steven Truchon, 39, of Sacramento Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 64° Clear Police & Court Records Marriages: Aug. 18, 2022 Marriages: Aug. 11, 2022 Police Records: July 14, 2022 Marriages: July 14, 2022 Marriages: July 7, 2022 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles 2 arrested in ongoing McLean County conspiracy case Growing with God: Rafferty celebrates decennial year with Island Baptist 40 weekly cases reported in county, 1 new death Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 11, 2022 Marriages: Aug. 11, 2022 New, smaller Walgreens opens in Calhoun Livermore man pleads guilty in ongoing drug case Engrained Success: McLean family creates thriving agribusiness around grain drills New coaching staff announced for soccer team Larry Miller Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
