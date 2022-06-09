Emily Elizabeth Boyd, 20, of Owensboro and Andrew Jean Wilson, 25, of Calhoun

Karissa Anne Sage, 40, of Calhoun and Nathaniel Wayne Brown, 36, of Island

Jessica Nichole Graham, 44, of Calhoun and Justin Keith Cook, 44, of Calhoun

Laura Beth Austin, 32, of Calhoun and Wesley Brice Littlepage, 33, of Madisonville

