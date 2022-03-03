Marriages: March 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Savanna Lee Deyoung, 23, of Island and Michael Duane Burchfield, 27, of IslandLeDonna Atherton Rae, 71, of Calhoun and Brian Keith Thomas, 56, of CalhounPatricia Dawn Proctor, 44, of Owensboro and Adam Francis Thompson, 40, of Owensboro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 54° Clear Police & Court Records Marriages: March 3, 2022 Police Records: Feb. 24, 2022 Marriages: Feb. 17, 2022 Police Records: Feb. 10, 2022 Police Records: Jan. 27, 2022 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Police Records: Feb. 24, 2022 Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 24, 2022 LES teachers come to students' aid after caretaker's death County receives $338k for water projects Beech Grove News James Taylor “Red” Hounton Nick Evans Police Records: Feb. 10, 2022 Marriages: Feb. 17, 2022 Jane Durham ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
