Marriages: Nov. 3, 2022

Natalie Brooke Nicely, 22, of Owensboro and Alexander Louis Love, 25, of Calhoun

Courtney Marie Hudson, 28, of Sacramento and Trevor Wayne Wood, 26, of Sacramento
