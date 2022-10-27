Lindsay Raye Woolen, 29, of Livermore and Justin Manuel Reynolds, 31, of Livermore
Melissa Watts Cox, 57, of Livermore and Thomas DeWayne Squires, 60, of Livermore
Grace Elizabeth Sallee, 22, of Livermore and Joseph Ethan Murray, 21, of Livermore
Morgan Reese Carroll, 22, of Rumsey and James Bryson Parker, 24, of Rumsey
Cara Jo Blevins, 44, of Calhoun and Richard Wayne Powell, 38, of Calhoun
