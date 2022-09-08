Marriages: Sept. 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kristin Lynn Ayer, 24, of Calhoun and Wade Lee Hendricks, 30, of ElwoodMadison Nåicole Riley, 21, of Livermore and Adam Houston Clark, 22, of Calhoun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 63° Police & Court Records Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 8, 2022 Marriages: Sept. 8, 2022 Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022 Police Records: Sept. 1, 2022 Police Records: Aug. 25, 2022 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Arrest made in criminal conspiracy investigation Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022 Police Records: Sept. 1, 2022 Mitchuson participates in USA Baseball National Team Identification Series Police Records: Aug. 25, 2022 Island News Lasting Legacy: Beech Grove's Jones retiring after 30 years with Owensboro Health Jacob "Jake” Simpson Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022 Back in Session: Students returns for 2022-23 school year ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
