ISLAND — Martha Jane Nall Tucker, 83, of Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 7:53 a.m. at Heartford House in Owensboro.
Mrs. Tucker was born April 9, 1939 in Island, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Ike Nall and Jennie Frances Polluck Nall.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jackie Tucker; son, Stan (Tonia) Tucker of Owensboro; daughter, Robin (Kim) Swift; grandsons, Tyler Swift and Jordan Swift; granddaughters, Andrea (B.J.) Shelton and Allison Tucker; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Hardison of Livermore and Edna Bates of Sacramento.
There wasn’t anything Martha couldn’t do once she put her mind to it. Martha was cast in many roles with the Green River players. She had a passion for reading and a gift of writing. She and a close friend, Judy Wood, took on the adventure of writing and publishing a book titled, “The Legend of The Sunakorn” dedicated to her oldest granddaughter, Andrea. After 34 years of teaching, Martha had many adventures. She worked for the late Dr. Scott of Livermore as well as taught for JTPA (adult education program). She went on to become co-owner of “Mrs. Janey’s Tea Room” with her two sisters. She loved seeing and visiting with all their patrons. One of her fondest memories was the trip to Disney World with her sisters and niece, Edna, Patricia, and MaryAnn. While she will be missed greatly, her family finds comfort in knowing that again she will be “Martha Jane” at her best.
The Tucker family would also like to thank Maple Manor and The Heartford House for their love and care.
Funeral services were held Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Bro. John Galyen and Bro. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial was at New Hope Cemetery.
The Tucker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.