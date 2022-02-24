ISLAND — Mary Alice Fulkerson, 78, of Island, died at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at her residence. Mrs. Fulkerson was born on April 24, 1943, in Island to Nova Lindsey Green and Archie Green. She retired from Thomas Industries and was a member of Neals Chapel Church. She loved her dog Sophie, collecting pink depression glass, reading, and sewing. She was always ready to go with family to the movies, out to eat, shopping or even the amusement park. She made the best cornbread dressing and mandarin orange cake you’ll ever eat. She will be remembered as the quiet beautiful person she was, who never said an ill word about anyone. She will be missed dearly every day!
She is survived by her only true love and husband of 62 years, Sherman Leon Fulkerson; her three children, Steven Leon Fulkerson (Tonya), Leslie Gay Ellis (Barry), and Ronnie Glen Fulkerson (Keila), all of McLean County. She was blessed will 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by three brothers, Jackie Green, Franklin Green, James Green; and one sister, Janice Wells.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
