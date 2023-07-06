CORBIN — Mary ‘Bill’ Hardison, 94, of Corbin, Kentucky, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home in Corbin. Mary Frances Bennett was born Jan. 17, 1929, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Thurman Royal ‘T.R.’ and Bertha Ethel Long Bennett and was married to Delmar Lee Hardison Dec. 23, 1951. Bill started working at General Electric in Owensboro, later worked at the Cigar Factory in Owensboro and then was the owner and operator of Saratoga Tailer Park in Masonville. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Bill also enjoyed fishing, working crossword puzzles and watching both NASCAR and western movies. In addition to her parents, Bill was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Del Hardison, who died April 24, 2001; by four brothers, Ray Bennett, Edward Bennett, John Bennett, and Junior Bennett; and by three sisters, Jewell Richards, Hazel Eubank, and Faye Dunn.
Survivors include two sons, Nick Hardison (Carol) of Eureka, California and Barry Hardison (Karol) of Corbin; three grandchildren, Andrew Hardison, Julia Hardison, and Layne Pearce (Laron); a great-granddaughter, Gemma Hardison; and a sister, Joan Bartlett (Hoover) of Panther.
Private family services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Denny Campbell officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. There was no public visitation.
The Mary ‘Bill’ Hardison family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Bill at musterfuneralhomes.com.
