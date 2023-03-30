ISLAND — Mary Burden Hughes, 74, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mary Ann Thomasson was born Dec. 14, 1948, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Martin Harlin and Georgia Marie Bolton Thomasson and was married to Ray Dudley Hughes on Aug. 29, 1997. Mary retired after 27 years of service from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen. Her church is where you could always find Mary, every time the doors were open. She loved her church, pastor and her church family so very much. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Hughes, who died Jan. 24, 2012; by a nephew, Sammy Thomasson; and by three precious great-grandbabies that she wasn’t able to meet on this side of heaven.
Survivors include a son, Steve Burden (Shannon) of Island; two stepsons, Andy Hughes (Jenny) and Shea Hughes (Abaigail); four grandchildren, Derrick Huckleberry (Amy), Heather Burden (Laramie Kassinger), Lea Ann Burden, and Dustina Burden (Robert Owen); seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin Thomasson (Martha) of Livermore, Larry Thomasson (Anita) of Utica and Donnie Thomasson of Island; a sister, Betty Thomasson of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Danny Greene officiated. Burial was at the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Mary Burden Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Joe Howell; 835 Doug Hill Road; Island, Kentucky 42350.
