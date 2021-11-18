SACRAMENTO — Mary Louise Hampton, 68, a beloved resident of Sacramento, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mary was born Jan. 18, 1953, in Sacramento, Kentucky, to Bender “Pete” Louis and Pauline Shrewsberry Hampton, who preceded her in death.
Mary was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, Kentucky. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Mary was loved by many for her cooking, sense of humor, kindness and generosity. You will forever be remembered for always having a smile on your face and a word of encouragement along the way.
She is survived by her only daughter, DeSha Hampton Bowles; granddaughters Darci Kristina and Deachsa Shacole Hampton; siblings Myrtle A. Parm, Samuel (Sandra) Hampton, and Richard (Jacob and Ricky) Hampton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. The Rev. Robert Cottner officiated. Burial took place at Sacramento Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
