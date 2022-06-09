RUMSEY — Mary Sue Conrad, 82, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, at her home in Rumsey. Mary Sue Drake was born Sept. 6, 1939 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late James and Agnes Drake and was married to Bobby Dow Conrad April 11, 1959. Mary Sue was the owner and operator for 53 years of the H & R Block Franchise in Calhoun and a member of Rumsey United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain William Rowan Chapter, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a member and officer of the Benefit Fund of McLean County, was a director of the McLean County Help Office for several years, was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed caring for her yard and flowers. In addition to her parents, Mary Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bobby D. Conrad, who died June 28, 2012; by a daughter, Debra Lynn Conrad; and by a granddaughter, Christina Nicole Conrad.
Survivors include a son, Darrell Conrad (Deborah) of Rumsey; a granddaughter, Cassie Brown (Brad) of Calhoun; two great grandsons, Elijah Brown and Silas Brown; two brothers, John Drake (Mary Ellen) and Shirley Drake both of Island; a sister, Violet Rosenbaum (Rick) of Ashland City, Tennessee; her companion and best friend, Willard Revlett of Sacramento; and her H & R Block girls, Dara Howard (Jerrol) of Calhoun, Wendy Kirtley (Randy) of Livermore and Sandy Deitz (Ricky) of Calhoun.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on her 83rd birthday, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mary Sue’s family.
The Mary Sue Conrad family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Mary Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
