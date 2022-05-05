I must admit that communication is an essential part of my life today. The longer I live, the more sophisticated those communications become, and it’s challenging to me.
Recently, I was working on my latest book using my latest computer and its programs. As I was working, I remembered that I did not always use a computer for writing. I used one of those archaic machines called the “typewriter.” Does anybody today know what a typewriter is?
While I was writing my first book, I thought maybe I should upgrade to a computer. I had to think long and hard about that because I loved my typewriter. Eventually, I succumbed to the times and bought a computer.
Now I can sit in front of my computer screen and dictate what I’m writing. There’s a keyboard there, and I only use it when I have an emergency. But now, I can talk everything into my computer, which has become a great experience for me.
When I first used this dictating program, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was in the other room listening. Finally, she said, “Who are you talking to? There’s no phone in your room.”
It took a while to explain to her that I was talking to my computer while writing an article.
I never knew how much I appreciated all of this service until one day this week.
I had just finished my latest book manuscript and was ready to email it to my publisher. My deadline was crunching down, and I used every minute to work on the book. I finally finished it, got to my deadline, and was now ready to email it.
Just a half-hour before this, everything was closed: the TV, cell phone, and the Internet. So there is no way I could get this out on time.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage called the company and finally got through and was told it would be up and running by 7 p.m.
I can’t explain how frustrated I was. I checked my temper, and it was boiling over with heat. Probably there was some steam coming out of my ears. I wanted to give them a piece of my mind, but there was no way I could get it to them. Everything was down.
It was then that I realized how important all of this modern technology is. I didn’t know that I had built my life on technology, but, it seems like I have done just that.
Technology is wonderful when it works. When it doesn’t work, it is the most annoying thing in the world.
I began thinking about the days when communication was done with smoke signals. I’m not sure how that worked, but they were able to convey their message across the country with smoke signals from one mountain to the next. But it got through, which was all that matters.
Maybe we should go back to the good old smoke signal communication days.
I had a few moments to think about this. When thinking about communication a certain verse of Scripture came to my mind.
“Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man” (Colossians 4:6).
Sometimes it’s very important to think before you speak and I have discovered if I do think, I sometimes don’t speak.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL 34483 with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
