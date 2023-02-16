The 2001 Cougars were a record-breaking ball club. They are often considered the best baseball team to ever suit up for MCHS and they have the credentials to back up the claim. Led by a small but stellar group of seniors and a phenomenal group of sophomores, the Tommy Burrough helmed team finished the 2001 season with the best record in school history at 23-11 and a district championship.
The team set several team and individual records on their way to claiming the district title. A team batting average of .320, 303 hits and 217 runs are all records that still stand at MCHS. The team had seven hitters compile batting averages over .300 for the year. The Cougars were led at the plate by seniors Chris Ranburger, Kevin Frizzell and Steven Miller. Ranburger hit .396 for the year with 26 RBIs. He ended his career as the school homerun leader with 13 and also set the single season triples record with five. Miller hit .360 on the year with a team-leading 28 RBIs. Frizzell hit .349 for the year with a team-leading five home runs and 34 runs. Sophomore Ty Sandefur also hit .353 on the year with 28 RBIs. Matt Smith, Ross Woodburn and Alex Watkins were other starters who hit over .300 for the year.
The pitching staff was also one of the best in the school’s history. Steven Miller had a dominant year. Miller went 7-4 on the year with a 2.04 ERA and a single season record 101 strikeouts. Matt Smith was 6-1 on the year with 3.47 ERA and Kevin Frizzell was 5-2 with a 2.44 ERA. The team also received great innings from Ty Sandefur, Will Fuller and Alex Watkins. The staff had a combined ERA of 2.79.
There may never be a team that matches the accomplishments of the 2001 Cougars. They were a well-rounded team that had few weaknesses. Six players from the team went on to play college baseball. Casey Taylor would end up having the lowest ERA for a season (1.11) just a couple of years later and Will Fuller would join the .400 club in 2003. Matt Smith would end his career as the all-time hits leader and Tyler Sandefur would end his career with the second most RBIs in school history.
